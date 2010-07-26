Stocks Rocket Higher In Japan, Euro Hangs Above $1.29

Well we’ve had over 48 hours now of chatter about how the euro stress tests were a joke, and that they’d do nothing to shore up confidence in the banking system.



And all that talk has accomplished nothing, at least from the bearish perspective.

We start in Japan, where stocks are up nicely in early Monday trading.

Photo: Nikkei

Australian markets are up a more modest .77%. The euro, meanwhile, continues to hang above $1.29.

