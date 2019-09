Markets are rallying today, after Asia returned to normal overnight, and stocks surged world wide ahead of the U.S. open. Positive Philly Fed data also pushed stock higher after its release.



DOW up 1.72%

S&P 500 up 1.81%

NASDAQ up 1.92%

DAX up 1.91%

CAC up 2.79%

FTSE up 1.40%

