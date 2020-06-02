These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of May

Reuters / Scott Olson

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood’s API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and popularity with Robinhood users.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of May.

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that’s popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the stock market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that utilises data from Robinhood’s API to track how many Robinhood users own a particular stock over time.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and its popularity with Robinhood users.



The data helps identify stocks where investors are either:

Buying the dip, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls.

Taking profits, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises.

Going full FOMO, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises.

Jumping ship, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price falls.

The data is also helpful for contrarian investors to go against the herd and identify popular stocks to sell short or unpopular stocks to buy long.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks among Robinhood users in the month of May.

10. Apple

Apple was the 10th most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The iPhone maker was owned by 386,289 users at the end of May, compared to 356,304 users in the prior month.

The 8% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 8.2% jump in Apple’s stock price in May, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock price moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

9. Microsoft

Microsoft was the ninth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The software company was owned by 450,736 users at the end of May, compared to 425,189 users in the prior month.

The 6% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied by a 2.3% jump in Microsoft’s stock price in May, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.ne

8. Carnival

Carnival was the eigth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The cruise line company was owned by 465,631 users at the end of May, compared to 406,391 users in the prior month.

The 14.5% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 1% decline in Carnival’s stock price in May, signalling that investors bought the (tiny) dip in shares.

Source: Robintrack.net

7. Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis was the seventh most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The cannabis company was owned by 473,619 users at the end of May, compared to 969,595 users in the prior month.

The 51% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 58% spike in Aurora’s stock price in May, signalling that investors are taking profits in Aurora Cannabis.

Additionally, the large decline in Robinhood owners occurred right after the company conducted a reverse stock split, which may have spurred investors to sell.

Source: Robintrack.net

6. GoPro

GoPro was the sixth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The camera company was owned by 477,193 users at the end of May, compared to 451,662 users in the prior month.

The 5.7% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 34% jump in GoPro’s stock price in May, signalling that investors are adding to their GoPro positions as the stock rises.

Source: Robintrack.net

5. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines was the fifth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The airline operator was owned by 540,543 users at the end of May, compared to 426,267 users in the prior month.

The 27% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 3% decline in Delta’s stock price in May, signalling that investors are buying the dip in Delta.

Source: Robintrack.net

4. American Airlines

American Air Lines was the sixth most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The airline operator was owned by 548,123 users at the end of May, compared to 446,267 users in the prior month.

The 23% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 13% decline in American’s stock price in May, signalling that investors are buying the dip in American.

Source: Robintrack.net

3. Disney

Disney was the third most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The house of mouse was owned by 573,781 users at the end of May, compared to 509,091 users in the prior month.

The 13% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with an 8% increase in Disney’s stock price in May, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock price moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

2. General Electric

General Electric was the second most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The industrial conglomerate was owned by 778,146 users at the end of May, compared to 686,309 users in the prior month.

The 13% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 3% decline in General Electric’s stock price in May, signalling that investors are buying the dip in General Electric.

Source: Robintrack.net

1. Ford

Ford was the most popular stock on Robinhood in May.

The auto manufacturer was owned by 865,385 users at the end of May, compared to 786,210 users in the prior month.

The 10% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 12% increase in Ford’s stock price in May, signalling that investors continue to add shares as the stock moves higher.

Source: Robintrack.net

