These were the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of July

Brendan McDermid/Reuters Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood’s API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and popularity with Robinhood users.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks on Robinhood in the month of June.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that’s popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the stock market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robintrack is a platform that utilises data from Robinhood’s API to track how many Robinhood users own a particular stock over time. Robintrack was created as a side project by a college student in 2018.

The compiled data is put into a charting format that helps show the relationship between the price of a stock and its popularity with Robinhood users.

Read more: These 16 global stocks have at least 20% upside in the next year – and they will continue to thrive as COVID-19 accelerates a crucial technological shift, UBS says

The data helps identify stocks where investors are either:

Buying the dip , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock surges as the stock price falls. Taking profits, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises.

which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price rises. Going full FOMO , which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises.

, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock rises as the stock price rises. Jumping ship, which is apparent when the number of Robinhood account users owning a particular stock falls as the stock price falls.

The data is also helpful for contrarian investors to go against the herd and identify popular stocks to sell short or unpopular stocks to buy long.

Here are the 10 most popular stocks among Robinhood users in the month of July.

10. GoPro

GoPro was the 10th most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The action camera company was owned by 477,815 users at the end of July, compared to 491,016 users in the prior month.

The 2.6% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with an 11% jump in GoPro’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are taking profits in GoPro.

9. Carnival Corp.

Carnival was the ninth most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The cruise line company was owned by 487,136 users at the end of July, compared to 491,639 users in the prior month.

The 1% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 15% decline in Carnival’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are jumping ship on the cruise line stock.

8. Tesla

Tesla was the eighth most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The electric vehicle manufacturer was owned by 537,245 users at the end of July, compared to 317,022 users in the prior month.

The 69% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied by a 32% jump in Tesla’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are going full FOMO in Tesla shares.

7. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines was the seventh most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The airline operator was owned by 580,791 users at the end of July, compared to 592,457 users in the prior month.

The 2% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with an 11% decline in Delta’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are jumping ship.

6. Disney

Disney was the sixth most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The house of mouse was owned by 611,420 users at the end of July, compared to 624,447 users in the prior month.

The 2% decline in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 4% jump in Disney’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are taking profits in Disney shares.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft was the fifth most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The software company was owned by 578,734 users at the end of July, compared to 492,023 users in the prior month.

The 18% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied by a less than 1% jump in Microsoft’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are going full FOMO in Microsoft shares.

4. Apple

Apple was the fourth most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The iPhone maker was owned by 612,379 users at the end of July, compared to 489,538 users in the prior month.

The 25% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 17% jump in Apple’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are going full FOMO in Apple shares.

3. American Airlines

American Airlines was the third most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The airline operator was owned by 656,259 users at the end of July, compared to 654,611 users in the prior month.

The less than 1% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 15% decline in American’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are jumping ship.

2. General Electric

Markets Insider

General Electric was the second most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The industrial conglomerate was owned by 858,107 users at the end of July, compared to 834,275 users in the prior month.

The 3% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with an 11% decline in General Electric’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are buying the dip in shares of General Electric.

1. Ford

Ford was the most popular stock on Robinhood in July.

The auto manufacturer was owned by 928,491 users at the end of July, compared to 925,539 users in the prior month.

The less than 1% jump in Robinhood accounts that own the stock was accompanied with a 9% increase in Ford’s stock price in July, signalling that investors are going full FOMO in shares of Ford.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.