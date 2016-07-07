STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stock came back from a weak start to the day to finish slightly positive on Wednesday.

The major indexes started the day down after more troubling news from the UK and international markets, but came all the way back after strong US data and relatively dovish statements from the Federal Reserve.

But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,920.26, 79.64, (0.45%)

17,920.26, 79.64, (0.45%) S&P 500: 2,099.98, 11.43, (0.55%)

2,099.98, 11.43, (0.55%) Nasdaq: 4,859.75, 36.85, (0.76%)

4,859.75, 36.85, (0.76%) WTI crude oil: $47.63, (1.63%)

$47.63, (1.63%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.3850%, (1.32%)

1.3850%, (1.32%) FTSE 250: 15,669.71, -64.97, (-0.41%)

Additionally:

Here’s JPMorgan’s to everything you need to know in markets right now.

There are the ’10 emerging markets of the future.’

The world according to a $2 trillion investment chief you’ve probably never heard of

We’re about to get ‘the most important jobs report of the year.’

GOLDMAN: The British pound might not be the only victim in post-Brexit Europe

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.