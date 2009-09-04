Stocks Rise Around The World

The week looks to end on the opposite note that it started on, moving from concern to jittery to back-in-black in just a few days.
China jumped .6% and Hong Kong was up over 2%, though the Nikkei did slide slightly.
Nearer by, European stocks drifted higher. In the US, nothing means much until fresh unemployment numbers come out at 8:30.
Trading will likely be extremely quiet on what’s basically the last day of Summer vacation.
