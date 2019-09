Not that we’re anywhere close to making up for yesterday’s market breakdown, but the good news is that we’re not seeing another day of washouts. All the banks, which got hit so hard yesterday, are bidding up, including Bank of America (BAC), which is up over 3% and Citi, up over 5%. It’s a start.



