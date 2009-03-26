Stocks Rebound In Final Hour!

Alright, so we’re keeping the rally going another day. So much for those fears about some dumb bond auction coming in weaker than expected.



Banks, which had been broadly in the red an hour ago, generally ticked higher. And tech, which was taking it on the china, finished strongly higher as well. The NASDAQ ended up .82% while the Dow gained 89.92 to close at 7,749.89.

So, was that “weak” auction a red herring?

