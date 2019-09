A monster continuation of the rally today, with the major indices up 1.5%, and all the major commodities rallying as well.



But BP, which had been a star performer, has just in the last few minutes gone negative, as the world awaits results of the well integrity test.

We’ll stay tuned for headlines.

Photo: FinViz

