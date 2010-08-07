Stocks Rallying Back, Euro Still Going Nuts

Stocks are still down, about a half an hour into trading, but the market is rallying back fairly impressively. It would not be shocking to see the markets turn green at some point today.



And if it does, this connection between the S&P 500 and Shanghai that we’ve been talking about will be a lock. We mentioned this morning how Shanghai had a very big night last night.

Meanwhile, the euro is going nuts, now above $1.333.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.