Google FinanceAfter spending much of the morning in the red, stocks have now turned positive.



This comes in the wake of a lackluster personal income and spending report and a huge Chicago PMI report.

PMI surged to 58.7 from 49.0 a month ago. Economists were looking for a reading of 50.0.

