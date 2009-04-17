Market Rally Just Won't Quit

Take your pick of “green shoots” if that’s your kinda thing. There was the JPMorgan (JPM) earnings report, an IPO from Rosetta Stone and then some other murmers from financials about things looking better than they had feared. Plus there was some meta good news, in that the breather isn’t coming. Everytime it looks like the rally is going to take a day off, stocks power higher.



The Dow gained 95.81, closing over 8,100. The NASDAQ looked gained 2.7%.

And it looks like the rally with strong Google (GOOG) earnings after hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.