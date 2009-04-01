Stocks Rally To End The Quarter

There was little-to-no good news out there today, but stocks finished the quarter strongly, with the major indices all rising between 1%-1.7%.



Financials, which had been getting whooped the last few sessions, led the way. Bank of America (BAC) was up 12%. Citigroup (C) was up about 10%.

Given the resurgent financials, there’ll be some talk about window dressing. Investors may also be piling in ahead of a FASB ruling on Thursday regarding mark-to-market, though the buzz among traders is that it could be a sell-the-news type of thing, which ultimately yields much less than anyone expects it to.

Final levels for the day: The Dow gained 74.87 to close at 7,596.89. The S&P 500 failed to close about 800, ending at 797.24, for a gain of 9.71.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.