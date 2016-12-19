STOCKS RALLY THEN DO NOTHING: Everything you need to know

Australian players celebrate their victory over Pakistan in the first day-night cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Brisbane on December 19, 2016. AFP / SAEED KHAN

Australian stocks finished the first day of the trading week in positive territory, opening higher and staying there over the remainder of the session.

Here’s the final scoreboard:

ASX 200 5562.10 , 29.17 , 0.53%

5562.10 , 29.17 , 0.53% All Ords 5612.80 , 23.12 , 0.41%

5612.80 , 23.12 , 0.41% AUD/USD 0.7292 , -0.0012 , -0.16%

And the performance of individual sectors:

A-REITS 0.85%

Consumer Discretionary -0.23%

Consumer Staples 0.71%

Energy 0.48%

Financials 0.52%

Healthcare 0.11%

Industrials 1.21%

Information Technology -0.01%

Materials 0.29%

Telecommunications 0.90%

Utilities 1.20%

All Ords Gold Index -0.14%

As you would expect on December 19, market activity was slow, perhaps even boring, with stocks drifting higher in early trade before doing nothing in the second half of the session.

One could say that markets were busy digesting the release of the government’s mid-year economic and fiscal outlook, but that’s probably optimistic.

Given the level of interest in the first cricket test between Australia and Pakistan at the ‘Gabba, it’s likely that many of those intending to look at the markets were distracted by the prospect of a record run chase from the visitors.

Alas, they fell just short. Next time, fellas.

ASX 200 5-Minute Chart.

Here’s the performance of some of Australia’s largest stocks by market cap.

AMP , $4.98 , 0.61%

ANZ , $29.93 , 0.40%

BHP Billiton , $25.09 , 0.36%

Brambles , $12.23 , 1.75%

CBA , $81.43 , 0.46%

CSL , $97.30 , 0.38%

Insurance Australia Group , $5.88 , 0.86%

Macquarie , $87.90 , 0.41%

NAB , $30.08 , 0.37%

QBE Insurance , $12.59 , 1.37%

Rio Tinto , $59.55 , 0.44%

Scentre , $4.38 , 0.46%

Suncorp , $13.42 , 1.59%

Transurban , $10.48 , 2.44%

Telstra , $4.96 , 1.02%

Westpac , $32.33 , 0.43%

Wesfamers , $41.82 , 0.89%

Westfield Corporation , $9.02 , 0.89%

Woolworths , $23.24 , 1.26%

Underlining just how unilateral the gains were, all finished Monday’s session higher.

The “Santa Rally”, based on that form, now looks like it’s arrived.

