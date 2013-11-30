Stocks Are Hitting New Record Highs

Investors and traders are back after their Thanksgiving holiday, and they’re bidding up stocks.

The Dow and S&P have both breached new intraday highs.

There’s no economic data being released today.

All eyes will be on next week’s November jobs report.

“The November labour market report will likely show the unemployment rate resuming its earlier downtrend but a slower 160,000 nonfarm payroll gain as a late Thanksgiving may have delayed seasonal retail hiring,” said UBS’s Maury Harris.

