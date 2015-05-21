STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Lauren Mitchell of Western Australia at the 2015 Australian Gymnastics Championships in Melbourne Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Investors started buying local shares again, with energy, mining and financial stocks back in favour, pushing the market higher for the first time this week.

Here’s the scoreboard:

S&P ASX 200: 5,662.30 +52.00 +0.93%

All Ordinaries: 5,663.60 +49.60 +0.88%

AUD/USD: 0.7891 +0.0017 +0.22%

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index closed down 0.1%. On the local market, all ten sectors were stronger.

The banks, except for NAB, gained with the Commonwealth up 1.3% to $83.56. The miners closed stronger with BHP up 1.4% to $29.24 and Rio Tinto 1.55% to $56.90.

Health care stocks rallied 2% across the board. CSL was up 2.19% to $91.64 and Ramsay Health Care 2.15% to $66.45.

The top stories for Thursday:

1. A share buyback and a special dividend. James Hardie shares soared and closed up 11.6% to $16.99.

2. Iron ore blues. It looks like the seven-day slide in the price may be about to end. The price has fallen 10% since Joe Hockey’s budget.

3. Clamping down on housing investment. BankWest has made the first move.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.