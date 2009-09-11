Stocks Rally Around The World -- Again

Once again, it’s the same old story. Stocks are headed up.



Shanghai turned in a gain of 2.2%, while the broader index of emerging markets, the MSCI, was up just .2%. Europe also is performing well, with major indices in London and Paris up a bit less than 1%.

Pessimists will point to further weakness in the dollar overnight, which is fair, but also understandable when there’s so much out there that people are eager to buy right now. Gold edged back above $1,000.

