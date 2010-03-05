Stocks Rally After Benign China Meeting, Japan Monetary Easing, And Greek Bond Sales, But All Eyes Are On 8:30

There’s good news this morning.



A meeting of regulators in China hasn’t produced any bombshells about tightening. In Japan they’re actually easing further. And Greece actually managed to sell some bonds into the market.

The upshot: Markets are rallying.

But of course, all eyes are on 8:30 when the big jobs report comes out.

According to Briefing.com, analysts are expecting an unemployment rate of 9.8% (up one tick from last month), and a drop in non-farm payrolls of 63,000. Stay tuned.

