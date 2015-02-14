Stocks are at all-time highs

After a tumultuous start to 2015, the US stocks have recovered almost all of their losses, and they’re once again closing in on an all-time high.
The S&P 500 is at 2,090.
It touched an all-time high of 2,093.55 on December 29. That day, it closed at 2,090.57.
NOW WATCH: Nationwide’s Super Bowl commercial about dead children is about corporate profits … in a way that we can all appreciate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.