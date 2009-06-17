Stocks Pounded Again

After trying to stage a teensy little rally in the morning, stocks are getting whacked, selling off for the second day in a row. The major indices are all off just under 1%, with the Dow falling 75. There’s still time for a turnaround, so try to focus on the final hour or half-hour of trading to see if the bulls get regain that late day magic, which was working so well for them in recent weeks.



Among the big losers today: Best Buy (BBY), which is down 7% after having very little good consumer news. Financials continue to trade like zombies, drifting down, as are other retail.

