Stocks Post Solid Gains After Fed Announcement, Commodities Follow Suit

Dow: Up 43 points to 10,685.

NASDAQ: Up 16 points to 2378.

S&P 500: Up 9 points to 1159.



Takeover stocks like Harley-Davidson (HOG), General Growth Properties (GGP), and Benihana Inc (BNHNA) are all soaring thanks to increased speculation and in GGP’s case, a higher bid from Simon Properties.

HOG closed at $28.35, up 7%, GGP closed at $15.14, up 2.6%, and BNHNA closed at $6.01, up 7.7%.

Commodities also had a day of fantastic performance. Oil closed at $81.80 a barrel, up a massive 2.5% or $2.00 in one day.

Gold was also strong, gaining 2% or $1.60 to shoot up to $1127 an ounce. Silver gained 1.6% or $0.28 to climb to $17.39 an ounce.

Photo: Google Finance

