Stocks Post Meager Gains Today, Crude Oil Up 2%

Blame it on the “snowicane” if you must but today’s market was boring and low volume.
Dow: Up 4 points to 10,325.
NASDAQ: Up 4 points to 2238.
S&P 500: Up 1.5 to 1104.
Commodities: A solid day. Like we said, crude oil closed up 2% to $79.72 a barrel.
Gold also had a positive day, gaining $8.30 to climb to $1116.80 an ounce. Silver gained $0.35 or 2.15%, finishing at $16.48 an ounce.
Futures remain mixed, with metals, grains, and energy all posting big gains. Soft goods fell, especially cotton which is down 1.5% to 79.59.
