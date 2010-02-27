Stocks Post Meager Gains Today, Crude Oil Up 2%

Blame it on the “snowicane” if you must but today’s market was boring and low volume.



Dow: Up 4 points to 10,325.

NASDAQ: Up 4 points to 2238.

S&P 500: Up 1.5 to 1104.

Commodities: A solid day. Like we said, crude oil closed up 2% to $79.72 a barrel.

Gold also had a positive day, gaining $8.30 to climb to $1116.80 an ounce. Silver gained $0.35 or 2.15%, finishing at $16.48 an ounce.

Futures remain mixed, with metals, grains, and energy all posting big gains. Soft goods fell, especially cotton which is down 1.5% to 79.59.

