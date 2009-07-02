Stocks Pop To Start Q3

If the quarter ended today it would mark the second straight quarter of gains, pretty good for an economy that was supposed to blow up.



Unfortunately, the quarter’s just got started, so we’ve got a ways to go. After rallying hard early on no news, the indices ended up just modestly, all less than 1%. The Dow closed at 8,504, after gaining 8,507.

All in all, pretty sleepy activity in this holiday shortened week.

