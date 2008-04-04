Stocks Point Lower, Traders Wait for Bernanke Testimony

US futures edged lower this morning as investors waited for more congressional testimony from fed chief Ben Bernanke, as well as a crucial jobs report due Friday. Bernanke will be questioned by the Senate Banking Committee on the Fed’s role in the bailout of Bear Stearns. Friday’s job report, meanwhile, is expected to reveal that the economy shed 50,000 jobs last month.



