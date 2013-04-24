Stocks Briefly Collapse On False Tweet From AP

Google FinanceWhoa. Major volatility in the markets.



After being up strongly for much of the morning, stocks collapsed following a false tweet from the AP suggesting that a bomb went off and injured the President.

This report was quickly denied, and people from the AP have now clarified that their Twitter account had been hacked.

Markets came right back after that.

