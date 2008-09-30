Stocks Plummet, But Tech Shares Fall Even Faster

After today we are hard-pressed for silver linings, but we’ll try anyway: At least we can stop pretending that the financial meltdown won’t scorch the tech industry.
The NASDAQ did worse than the Dow, and tech stocks — the NASDAQ computer and telecom indices — did even worse, losing about 10% each. Specifically:
- Akamai (AKAM) dropped $1.50, or 9.2%
- Amazon (AMZN) dropped $7.35, or 10.4%
- Apple (AAPL) dropped $22.98, or 17.9%, after two downgrades
- Cisco (CSCO) dropped $2.03, or 8.5%
- Dell (DELL) dropped $1.59, or 9.4%
- eBay (EBAY) dropped $2.62, or 11.6%
- Google (GOOG) dropped $50.04, or 11.6%, to $381 — its first trip below $400 in two years
- HP (HPQ) dropped $1.59, or 9.4%
- IBM (IBM) dropped $4.96, or 4.2%
- Intel (INTC) dropped $1.93, or 10.0%
- Microsoft (MSFT) dropped $2.39, or 8.7%
- Oracle (ORCL) dropped $1.85, or 9.0%
- Yahoo (YHOO) dropped $2.04, or 10.8%
See Also:
Continuing Coverage @ Clusterstock
Apple Plunges After Downgrades: Slowing Demand, Crappy Economy
Google Breaks $400…And Still Not Cheap
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.