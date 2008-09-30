Stocks Plummet, But Tech Shares Fall Even Faster

After today we are hard-pressed for silver linings, but we’ll try anyway: At least we can stop pretending that the financial meltdown won’t scorch the tech industry.



The NASDAQ did worse than the Dow, and tech stocks — the NASDAQ computer and telecom indices — did even worse, losing about 10% each. Specifically:

Akamai (AKAM) dropped $1.50, or 9.2%

Amazon (AMZN) dropped $7.35, or 10.4%

Apple (AAPL) dropped $22.98, or 17.9%, after two downgrades

Cisco (CSCO) dropped $2.03, or 8.5%

Dell (DELL) dropped $1.59, or 9.4%

eBay (EBAY) dropped $2.62, or 11.6%

Google (GOOG) dropped $50.04, or 11.6%, to $381 — its first trip below $400 in two years

HP (HPQ) dropped $1.59, or 9.4%

IBM (IBM) dropped $4.96, or 4.2%

Intel (INTC) dropped $1.93, or 10.0%

Microsoft (MSFT) dropped $2.39, or 8.7%

Oracle (ORCL) dropped $1.85, or 9.0%

Yahoo (YHOO) dropped $2.04, or 10.8%

