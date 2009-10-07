Stocks Off To The Races... Again

Who cares that Australia has jumped the gun on tightening currency? Who cares that the world’s central bankers are meeting in secret underground bunkers plotting a way to turn the USD into toilet paper? Who cares that gold is surpassing 1030? Who cares taht the EIA says 2009 will be the worst year for energy demand since 2007?



Who cares about anything? Stocks are up, again. Last week’s jitters seem like old times. What was everyone worried about again?

Bottom line: Everything’s up 1%, and we’re back towards pushing highs of the year.

