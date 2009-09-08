Stocks Off To The Races

Welcome back. We hope you had an excellent Summer. In case you were out on a desserted island the whole time, be aware that stocks had a great several months, despite an endless stream of predictions that the rally faced imminent demise.



And though there were some fresh calls to that effect just last week, stocks are powering higher again. Europe is up. Asia is up. Gold is up, and though the dollar is weak, what do you expect when there’s so much stuff out there that people want to buy?

Today the market will, among other things, be digesting the weeken’d news that Kraft is making a huge play for Cadbury, signalling a possible return of the megadeal.

