Talk about a change of sentiment.



The major indices are up some 2.5% following a weak ADP report and a strong ISM report and a weak construction report (Somehow it all adds up to good news).

On CNBC, Mark Haines just asked: “Is the Double-Dip dead?”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.