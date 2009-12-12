Stocks Muted Despite Huge Retail Sales Surprise

Vincent Fernando

Retail sales grew at double rate expected by consensus in November, yet the market doesn’t seem all that excited.

U.S. Census Bureau: The U.S. Census Bureau announced today that advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were $352.1 billion, an increase of 1.3 per cent (±0.5%) from the previous month and 1.9 per cent (±0.5%) above November 2008.

AP: It was the biggest advance [+1.3%] since sales jumped 2.4 per cent in August, and more than double the 0.6 per cent increase economists had expected.

Retail

Maybe because it was all gasoline! Ex-gasoline, retails sales were only up 0.8% month over month, not 1.3%.

Retail

Chart via Econompic, check out the official Census Bureau release here.

