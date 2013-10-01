The 20 Companies Most Exposed To A Government Shutdown

The government has shut down.
Historically, the stock market itself usually does fine when this happens.
But some some companies are disproportionately exposed to the government, which means a shutdown is bad for business.
Goldman Sachs recently published a report listing the stocks of these companies. We pulled the the 20 stocks with the most exposure.
We’ve left out pure defence and health care companies, as many provide essential services that will remain in tact during the federal spending freeze. In addition, several companies we have included also receive state and local funds, which aren’t likely to feel effects in the near-term.
It’s also worth noting that many of these names appeared on our list of stocks vulnerable to the sequester — and many ended up doing fine.
Ticker: ALSN
Sector: Auto Components
Sales exposure to government: 20%
Market cap: $US4.4 billion
YTD performance: 20.7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ROP
Sector: Electrical Equipment
Sales exposure to government: 20%
Market cap: $US13.4 billion
YTD performance: 16.6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSCO
Sector: Communications Equipment
Sales exposure to government: 22%
Market cap: $US131 billion
YTD performance: 14.7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SIAL
Sector: Chemicals
Sales exposure to government: 27%
Market cap: $US2.3 billion
YTD performance: 14.4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TXT
Sector: Industrial Conglomerate
Sales exposure to government: 29%
Market cap: $US8.2 billion
YTD performance: 9.5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XRX
Sector: Office Electronics
Sales exposure to government: 30%
Market cap: $US12.7 billion
YTD performance: 44.2%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MSCC
Sector: Semiconductors & Semi Equipment
Sales exposure to government: 33%
Market cap: $US2.3 billion
YTD performance: 9.3%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HITT
Sector: Semiconductors & Semi Equipment
Sales exposure to government: 35%
Market cap: $US2 billion
YTD performance: 1.0%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GVA
Sector: Construction & Engineering
Sales exposure to government: 58%
Market cap: $US1.3 billion
YTD performance: -12.1%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HRS
Sector: Communications Equipment
Sales exposure to government: 80%
Market cap: $US6.3 billion
YTD performance: 18%
Source: Goldman Sachs
