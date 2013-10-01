The 20 Companies Most Exposed To A Government Shutdown

Rob Wile
American flag washington capital closedREUTERS/Jonathan ErnstA corridor is marked closed to foot traffic at the U.S. Capitol, as the current budget fracas and potential government shutdown unfolds, in Washington, September 30, 2013.

The government has shut down.

Historically, the stock market itself usually does fine when this happens.

But some some companies are disproportionately exposed to the government, which means a shutdown is bad for business.

Goldman Sachs recently published a report listing the stocks of these companies. We pulled the the 20 stocks with the most exposure.

We’ve left out pure defence and health care companies, as many provide essential services that will remain in tact during the federal spending freeze. In addition, several companies we have included also receive state and local funds, which aren’t likely to feel effects in the near-term.

It’s also worth noting that many of these names appeared on our list of stocks vulnerable to the sequester — and many ended up doing fine.

Allison Transmission Holdings

Ticker: ALSN

Sector: Auto Components

Sales exposure to government: 20%

Market cap: $US4.4 billion

YTD performance: 20.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Roper Industries

Ticker: ROP

Sector: Electrical Equipment

Sales exposure to government: 20%

Market cap: $US13.4 billion

YTD performance: 16.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Jacobs Engineering

Ticker: JEC

Sector: Construction & Engineering

Sales exposure to government: 21%

Market cap: $US6.7 billion

YTD performance: 32.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Cisco

Ticker: CSCO

Sector: Communications Equipment

Sales exposure to government: 22%

Market cap: $US131 billion

YTD performance: 14.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Sigma-Aldrich

Ticker: SIAL

Sector: Chemicals

Sales exposure to government: 27%

Market cap: $US2.3 billion

YTD performance: 14.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Textron

Ticker: TXT

Sector: Industrial Conglomerate

Sales exposure to government: 29%

Market cap: $US8.2 billion

YTD performance: 9.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Xerox

Ticker: XRX

Sector: Office Electronics

Sales exposure to government: 30%

Market cap: $US12.7 billion

YTD performance: 44.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Microsemi

Ticker: MSCC

Sector: Semiconductors & Semi Equipment

Sales exposure to government: 33%

Market cap: $US2.3 billion

YTD performance: 9.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Computer Sciences Corp.

Ticker: CSC

Sector: Computers & Peripherals

Sales exposure to government: 35%

Market cap: $US7.9 billion

YTD performance: 25.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Hittite Microwave Corp.

Ticker: HITT

Sector: Semiconductors & Semi Equipment

Sales exposure to government: 35%

Market cap: $US2 billion

YTD performance: 1.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Compass Minerals

Ticker: CMP

Sector: Metals & Mining

Sales exposure to government: 47%

Market cap: $US2.5 billion

YTD performance: -0.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Mueller Water

Ticker: MWA

Sector: Machinery

Sales exposure to government: 28%

Market cap: $US1.3 billion

YTD performance: 35.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Waste Connections

Ticker: WCN

Sector: Commercial Services & Supplies

Sales exposure to government: 50%

Market cap: $US5.5 billion

YTD performance: 30.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

FLIR Systems

Ticker: FLIR

Sector: Computers & Peripherals

Sales exposure to government: 54%

Market cap: $US4.6 billion

YTD performance: 33.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Granite Construction

Ticker: GVA

Sector: Construction & Engineering

Sales exposure to government: 58%

Market cap: $US1.3 billion

YTD performance: -12.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Harris Communications

Ticker: HRS

Sector: Communications Equipment

Sales exposure to government: 80%

Market cap: $US6.3 billion

YTD performance: 18%

Source: Goldman Sachs

