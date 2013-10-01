The 20 Companies Most Exposed To A Government Shutdown

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst A corridor is marked closed to foot traffic at the U.S. Capitol, as the current budget fracas and potential government shutdown unfolds, in Washington, September 30, 2013.

The government has shut down.

Historically, the stock market itself usually does fine when this happens.

But some some companies are disproportionately exposed to the government, which means a shutdown is bad for business.

Goldman Sachs recently published a report listing the stocks of these companies. We pulled the the 20 stocks with the most exposure.

We’ve left out pure defence and health care companies, as many provide essential services that will remain in tact during the federal spending freeze. In addition, several companies we have included also receive state and local funds, which aren’t likely to feel effects in the near-term.

It’s also worth noting that many of these names appeared on our list of stocks vulnerable to the sequester — and many ended up doing fine.

