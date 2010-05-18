Stocks Starting To Slide, Selloff Of Goldman Sachs Intensifies

Update: Things are getting worse. Stocks are now notably down. Goldman is off 2%.



Original post: Contrary to the violent activity prior to the bell, the stock market is fairly quiet at the moment. The Dow is off 30. The S&P 500 is off a couple of points. The NASDAQ is up.

A notable loser: Goldman Sachs (GS), which has been going down day after day after day after day. It’s below $142 now, and shockingly getting close to its 52-weeklow.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

And here’s a longer-term look at the sell off, just to give you a sense of what a roundtrip it has made..

Photo: Yahoo! Finance

