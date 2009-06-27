Stocks Mixed On The Day No One Traded

The Dow and S&P couldn’ keep up yesterday’s rally. Even the happy news about the consumer didn’t seem to help much.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average 34.01 points, or 0.4%. We ended the week at to 8438.39. The best performer today was Bank of America, which rose 3.2%. Ken Lewis FTW.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.36 point…or is that points. That’s annoying. Anyway, it’s percentage decline as 0.2%. We closed at the technically irrelevant level of 918.90. Or maybe it’s technically important. To be honest, that kind of technical level talk kind of bugs us.

The Nasdaq inches up 8.68 points. That’s a whopping or 0.5%. We ended the week at 1838.22.

Trading volume on NYSE was limp, totalling around half of the levels seen during the past 50 sessions. Everyone seems to have left early for the weekend.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.