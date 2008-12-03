Stocks Make Half-Hearted Apology For Yesterday

After yesterday’s horror show, the stock market battled back with the major averages gaining between 3%-4%. For a few moments there, it looked like the wheels were going to come off, early in the afternoon after GM (GM) threw a wet blanket on the party with its November sales report.



Financials made up ground, but again, not nearly all of yesterday’s losses. The big loser in the bunch: Goldman (GS) which didn’t recover from the blockbuster story that it could lose $2 billion this quarter.

GE (GE) was a big winner after it affirmed its dividend, its commitment to financial services and its AAA credit rating.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.