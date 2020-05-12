These 10 mainstream stocks have skyrocketed more than 100% from their post-crash lows — and one of them is up nearly 800%

- Since the coronavirus pandemic caused a 35% decline in the S&P 500, some stocks have staged eye-popping recoveries.
- Mainstream companies like Tesla, Uber, and Snapchat have staged rallies in excess of 100% from their mid-March lows.
- Here are seven more mainstream stocks that have staged massive rallies in excess of 100%, including one that’s up nearly 800%.
The coronavirus pandemic caused a swift 35% decline in the S&P 500 from its high on February 19.
Since then, the S&P 500 has rallied more than 30% from its mid-March lows, but some stocks have staged even bigger comebacks.
From technology companies to restaurants, here are 10 stocks that have rallied more than 100% from their post-crash lows, including one that’s up almost 800%.
The rally is calculated using Friday’s closing price.
10. Slack – Up 106% from its post-crash low
Shares of Slack have rallied 106% from their March 16 low of $US15.10.
9. Roku – Up 117% from its post-crash low
Shares of Roku have rallied 117% from their March 17 low of $US58.22.
8. Chipotle – Up 123% from its post-crash low
Shares of Chipotle have rallied 123% from their March 18 low of $US415.
7. Snap – Up 131% from its post-crash low
Shares of Snap, parent company of Snapchat, have rallied 131% from their March 18 low of $US7.89.
6. Shopify up 132% from its post-crash low
Shares of Shopify have surged 132% from their March 18 low of $US305.30.
5. Tesla – Up 133% from its post-crash low
Shares of Tesla have jumped 133% from their March 18 low of $US350.51.
4. Uber – Up 139% low from its post-crash low
Shares of Uber have rallied 139% from their March 18 low of $US13.71.
3. Twilio – Up 164% from its post-crash low
Shares of Twilio have rallied 164% from their March 16 low of $US68.06.
2. Wingstop – Up 188% from its post-crash low
Shares of Wingstop have rallied 188% from their March 19 low of $US44.27.
1. Wayfair – Up 766% from its post-crash low
Shares of Wayfair have surged 766% from their March 19 low of $US21.70. The company recently reported earnings that showed a surge in online furniture buying due to work-from-home trends.
