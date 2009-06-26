Stocks Lift Off

So much for Bernanke’s testimony freaking out the markets, as so many feared. Stocks soared today, decisively breaking their soggy perforamnce of the past several days. The only way Bernanke’s testimony mattered is if traders thought he’d get impeached and they liked that, as we jokingly suggested earlier.



All major indices were up over 2%, with the S&P blowing past 900, to end at 920.26.

