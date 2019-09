There’ apparently a wire report out there saying that the two sides are close to a $1.5 trillion spending cut/debt limit deal.



Now the NASDAQ is only off 1%!

For what it’s worth, White House spokesman Jay Carney is right now telling reporters about how there isn’t an imminent deal.

