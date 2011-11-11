Stocks Are Near Their Intraday Highs

Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are recovering some of yesterday’s losses as pessimism is receding.This morning’s highly anticipated Italian bond auction wasn’t the total failure that some expected. The debt-laden country’s 10-year yield fell back below 7%. While things aren’t all that great in Italy, they could be a lot worse.



Earlier today, there were concerns S&P was about to downgrade France, but the ratings agency quickly quelled those rumours by affirming the country’s AAA rating. Market’s rallied sharply on the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.