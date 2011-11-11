Stocks Are Near Their Intraday Highs

Sam Ro
Photo: Google Finance

Stocks are recovering some of yesterday’s losses as pessimism is receding.This morning’s highly anticipated Italian bond auction wasn’t the total failure that some expected.  The debt-laden country’s 10-year yield fell back below 7%.  While things aren’t all that great in Italy, they could be a lot worse.

Earlier today, there were concerns S&P was about to downgrade France, but the ratings agency quickly quelled those rumours by affirming the country’s AAA rating.  Market’s rallied sharply on the news.

