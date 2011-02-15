Stocks In The Material Sector Are About To Get Crushed

eWallstreeter

By: EWallstreeter.com

Evaluating the S&P Materials Sector Bullish per cent Index on a weekly basis, material Stocks hit their highest levels at the end of 2010. Since then, they treaded water but the index has ultimately fallen to 86.

Levels from 85-90 marks tops in the stocks, and its only a matter of time before they lose their momentum.

Usually, the bottom is accomplished at levels of 25-30, but levels in the single digits have been witnessed in the past. If you own any of these stocks its time to sell.

Stocks comprising the Material sector:

      TSXAEM Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. Materials TSXAGU Agrium Inc. Materials TSXAGI Alamos Gold Inc. Materials TSXANO Anatolia Minerals Development Limited Materials TSXARZ Aurizon Mines Ltd. Materials TSXABX Barrick Gold Corporation Materials TSXCFP Canfor Corporation Materials TSXCS Capstone Mining Corp. Materials TSXCCL.B CCL Industries Inc. Materials TSXCLT Celtic Exploration Ltd. Materials TSXCG Centerra Gold Inc. Materials TSXCSI Colossus Minerals Inc. Materials TSXCLM Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd. Materials TSXDML Denison Mines Corp Materials TSXDGC Detour Gold Corporation Materials TSXDPM Dundee Precious Metals Materials TSXELR Eastern Platinum Limited Materials TSXELD Eldorado Gold Corporation Materials TSXEQN Equinox Minerals Limited Materials TSXEGU European Goldfields Limited Materials TSXFR First Majestic Silver Corp Materials TSXFM First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Materials TSXFNV Franco-Nevada Corporation Materials TSXFRG Fronteer Gold Inc. Materials TSXGBU Gabriel Resources Ltd. Materials TSXGAM Gammon Gold Inc. Materials TSXG Goldcorp Inc. Materials TSXGSC Golden Star Resources Ltd. Materials TSXGCE Grande Cache Coal Materials TSXGBG Great Basin Gold Ltd. Materials TSXGUY Guyana Goldfields Inc. Materials TSXHW Harry Winston Diamond Corporation Materials TSXHBM HudBay Minerals Inc. Materials TSXIMG Iamgold Corporation Materials TSXIMN Inmet Mining Corporation Materials TSXIVN Ivanhoe Mines Limited Materials TSXJAG Jaguar Mining Inc. Materials TSXK Kinross Gold Corporation Materials TSXKGI Kirkland Lake Gold Materials TSXLIF.UN Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Materials TSXLSG Lake Shore Gold Corp. Materials TSXLUN Lundin Mining Corporation Materials TSXMDI Major Drilling Group International Inc. Materials TSXMX Methanex Corporation Materials TSXMFL Minefinders Corporation Ltd Materials TSXNEM Neo Materials Technologies Inc. Materials TSXNSU Nevsun Resources Ltd. Materials TSXNGD New Gold Inc. Materials TSXNGX Northgate Minerals Corporation Materials TSXNG NovaGold Resources Inc. Materials TSXOGC OceanaGold Corporation Materials TSXOSK Osisko Mining Corporation Materials TSXPAA Pan American Silver Corp. Materials TSXPOT Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Materials TSXQUX Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Materials TSXRMX Rubicon Minerals Corp. Materials TSXSMF Semafo Inc. Materials TSXS Sherritt International Corporation Materials TSXSSO Silver Standard Resources Inc. Materials TSXSLW Silver Wheaton Corp. Materials TSXSVM Silvercorp Metals Inc. Materials TSXTRE Sino-Forest Corporation Materials TSXTKO Taseko Mines Limited Materials TSXTCK.B Teck Resources Limited Materials TSXTCM Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Materials TSXVEN Ventana Gold Corp. Materials TSXWFT West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Materials TSXWTN Western Coal Corp. Materials TSXYRIYamana Gold Inc.

 

 

 

