Stocks In The Material Sector Are About To Get Crushed

By: EWallstreeter.com



Evaluating the S&P Materials Sector Bullish per cent Index on a weekly basis, material Stocks hit their highest levels at the end of 2010. Since then, they treaded water but the index has ultimately fallen to 86.

Levels from 85-90 marks tops in the stocks, and its only a matter of time before they lose their momentum.

Usually, the bottom is accomplished at levels of 25-30, but levels in the single digits have been witnessed in the past. If you own any of these stocks its time to sell.

Stocks comprising the Material sector:

TSX: AEM Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. Materials TSX: AGU Agrium Inc. Materials TSX: AGI Alamos Gold Inc. Materials TSX: ANO Anatolia Minerals Development Limited Materials TSX: ARZ Aurizon Mines Ltd. Materials TSX: ABX Barrick Gold Corporation Materials TSX: CFP Canfor Corporation Materials TSX: CS Capstone Mining Corp. Materials TSX: CCL.B CCL Industries Inc. Materials TSX: CLT Celtic Exploration Ltd. Materials TSX: CG Centerra Gold Inc. Materials TSX: CSI Colossus Minerals Inc. Materials TSX: CLM Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Ltd. Materials TSX: DML Denison Mines Corp Materials TSX: DGC Detour Gold Corporation Materials TSX: DPM Dundee Precious Metals Materials TSX: ELR Eastern Platinum Limited Materials TSX: ELD Eldorado Gold Corporation Materials TSX: EQN Equinox Minerals Limited Materials TSX: EGU European Goldfields Limited Materials TSX: FR First Majestic Silver Corp Materials TSX: FM First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Materials TSX: FNV Franco-Nevada Corporation Materials TSX: FRG Fronteer Gold Inc. Materials TSX: GBU Gabriel Resources Ltd. Materials TSX: GAM Gammon Gold Inc. Materials TSX: G Goldcorp Inc. Materials TSX: GSC Golden Star Resources Ltd. Materials TSX: GCE Grande Cache Coal Materials TSX: GBG Great Basin Gold Ltd. Materials TSX: GUY Guyana Goldfields Inc. Materials TSX: HW Harry Winston Diamond Corporation Materials TSX: HBM HudBay Minerals Inc. Materials TSX: IMG Iamgold Corporation Materials TSX: IMN Inmet Mining Corporation Materials TSX: IVN Ivanhoe Mines Limited Materials TSX: JAG Jaguar Mining Inc. Materials TSX: K Kinross Gold Corporation Materials TSX: KGI Kirkland Lake Gold Materials TSX: LIF.UN Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Materials TSX: LSG Lake Shore Gold Corp. Materials TSX: LUN Lundin Mining Corporation Materials TSX: MDI Major Drilling Group International Inc. Materials TSX: MX Methanex Corporation Materials TSX: MFL Minefinders Corporation Ltd Materials TSX: NEM Neo Materials Technologies Inc. Materials TSX: NSU Nevsun Resources Ltd. Materials TSX: NGD New Gold Inc. Materials TSX: NGX Northgate Minerals Corporation Materials TSX: NG NovaGold Resources Inc. Materials TSX: OGC OceanaGold Corporation Materials TSX: OSK Osisko Mining Corporation Materials TSX: PAA Pan American Silver Corp. Materials TSX: POT Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. Materials TSX: QUX Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Materials TSX: RMX Rubicon Minerals Corp. Materials TSX: SMF Semafo Inc. Materials TSX: S Sherritt International Corporation Materials TSX: SSO Silver Standard Resources Inc. Materials TSX: SLW Silver Wheaton Corp. Materials TSX: SVM Silvercorp Metals Inc. Materials TSX: TRE Sino-Forest Corporation Materials TSX: TKO Taseko Mines Limited Materials TSX: TCK.B Teck Resources Limited Materials TSX: TCM Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Materials TSX: VEN Ventana Gold Corp. Materials TSX: WFT West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. Materials TSX: WTN Western Coal Corp. Materials TSX: YRIYamana Gold Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.