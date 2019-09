Equities are BOMBING this morning, with the Dow crashing 188 points in the first hour of the market being open. The DJIA is currently hovering around 10,082.

The NASDAQ is down nearly 2% to 2148 and the S&P is down 2.05% to 1074.



