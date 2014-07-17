Here's A List Of Stocks With Lots Of Exposure To Russia

Wednesday afternoon, the U.S. announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, this time targeting not just individuals but companies, including defence and energy firms, as well.

Among the notable companies targeted by the U.S.’s actions are Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft and Gazprombank, Russia largest private bank.

Following the latest sanctions, stocks across Europe sold off and bonds rallied, though as reported by BI’s Brett Logiurato, the sanctions stopped short of cutting off entire sectors of the Russian economy.

Back in March, when tensions between Russia and Ukraine first flared, Robert Buckland and the global strategy team at Citi published a list of the non-Russian companies that have the most exposure to Russia and Ukraine.

At the top of the list is German-based Coca-Cola Hellenic and Danish beer maker Carlsberg.

U.S. companies on the list include tobacco giant Philip Morris, PepsiCo, and Avon Products. And following the latest round of sanctions, shares of BP, which owns a 19.75% stake in Rosneft, were trading lower.

Here’s the full table from Citi.

