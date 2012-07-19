10 Companies That Are Getting Crushed By The Drought

Photo: Photo: Jessica Salmond, Illustration: Eric Platt/Business Insider

The U.S. agri-business has been hammered over the past two weeks as a drought in the lower-48 rages on.Business Insider screened U.S. equities for any relation to the farming business, including suppliers of equipment, servicers, feed providers, and actual farmers.



Shares in four-of-five agriculture related business are down over the past 10 days, with nine companies off more than 10 per cent.

NOTE: This post was inspired by a conversation between BI editor Joe Weisenthal and Josh Brown, The Reformed Broker.

