Stocks Holding Steady Near All-Time Highs

Matthew Boesler

We now have 20 minutes of trading behind us this week in U.S. markets, and major indices are basically flat from Friday’s close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1%, trading around 15,380, while the S&P 500 is flat at 1745 and the Nasdaq is up 0.3% at 3925.

Last week, the S&P 500 hit another all-time high.

The only economic data release in the U.S. this morning is September existing home sales, due out at 10 AM ET. Economists predict sales fell 3.3% in September to 5.30 million at an annualized rate after rising 1.7% to 5.48 million annualized in August.

Click here to follow the release LIVE »

