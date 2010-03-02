Stocks Hold Their Gains, Retailers Rebound, And Oil Falls

Here’s your evening scoreboard:



Dow: Up 78 points to 10,403.

NASDAQ: Up 35 points to 2273.

S&P 500: Up 11 points to 1115.

Commodities: Mixed. Oil is down 1.2% to $78.71 a barrel. Gold is down slightly to $1118.20 an ounce; same with silver, which is down $0.06 to $16.47 an ounce.

Losers here are cocoa, soybean meal, lumber, and sugar, which are all posting multiple percentage drops.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.