STOCKS HIT NEW ALL-TIME HIGH

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high of 1884.60 this morning, and is currently trading 0.4% above Monday’s closing levels.

The previous intraday high of 1883.97 was set on March 21.

Today is the first day of the quarter, which may be supportive of price action as investment managers deploy capital.

We’ve also seen a string of U.S. economic data releases that have disappointed slightly relative to expectations, but don’t point to any worrying trends in their own right.

The charts below show movements in various markets this morning. Across the top from left to right are the S&P 500 index, the U.S. dollar-Japanese yen exchange rate, and the euro-U.S. dollar exchange rate. Across the bottom are gold futures, 5-year U.S. Treasury futures, and December 2015 eurodollar futures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.