These are the 25 stocks hedge funds have been shorting like crazy

Julia La Roche

Hedge funds have been shorting Express Scripts, Qualcomm, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Those are some of the short positions highlighted in new research from Goldman Sachs, which put together a “Very Important Short Position List.”

Goldman analysed 833 fundamentally-driven hedge funds’ portfolios based on their 13-F filings for the second quarter and positions at the beginning of the third quarter.

We’ve included the top 25 short positions by value of short interest from smallest to largest.

Twenty-First Century Fox

Mark Davis/Getty

Ticker: FOXA

Sub-sector: Movies & Entertainment

Equity cap: $US62 billion

Total return YTD: (21%)

Short interest as a % of float: 3%

Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 5

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 6%

Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts

Ticker: ESRX

Sub-sector: Health Care Services

Equity cap: $US60 billion

Total return YTD: 4%

Short interest as a % of float: 9%

Value of short interest: $US6.1 billion

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 8

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 7%

