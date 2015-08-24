These are the 25 stocks hedge funds have been shorting like crazy

Hedge funds have been shorting Express Scripts, Qualcomm, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Those are some of the short positions highlighted in new research from Goldman Sachs, which put together a “Very Important Short Position List.”
Goldman analysed 833 fundamentally-driven hedge funds’ portfolios based on their 13-F filings for the second quarter and positions at the beginning of the third quarter.
We’ve included the top 25 short positions by value of short interest from smallest to largest.
Ticker: FOXA
Sub-sector: Movies & Entertainment
Equity cap: $US62 billion
Total return YTD: (21%)
Short interest as a % of float: 3%
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 6%
Ticker: ESRX
Sub-sector: Health Care Services
Equity cap: $US60 billion
Total return YTD: 4%
Short interest as a % of float: 9%
Value of short interest: $US6.1 billion
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 8
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 7%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.