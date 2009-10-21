Stocks Heading For Second Straight Down Day

Spoiled investors will be stunned to hear that stocks are headed down again, after falling yesterday.



Shares in Asia were modestly lower, as they are in Europe, midway through the day.

And in the US, futures are drifting lower as well. Perhaps notably, even good news on the earnings front isn’t enough to push the stock market higher from these levels. Both Caterpillar (CAT) and Apple (AAPL) posted exceptional reports, and while both of them gained, there was little halo effect with the rest of the market.

Gold also dipped a little.

