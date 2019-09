Last week’s strong rally, combined with the news that CIT (CIT) had found a private-sector lifeline is breakfast for the bulls.



Shares of CIT are up over 50% pre-market, and US futures are generally pushing higher.

Asian and European stocks both are turning in gains, as the world awaits a second, nerve-racking week of earnings.

