Well we’re not massively higher, but after starting with big 1% declines, we’re in the green now.



Not surprisingly, we tipped over just as Europe closed.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Meanwhile, look what’s down again. Goldman Sachs (GS). It’s off over .5%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.