Stocks Hammered!

Yesterday the bulls rallied back after being down early. Not so today.



Instead it was all down down down, with the Dow losing 162, and the NASDAQ giving up 41, or 2.3%. The S&P 500 is now right at 880, losing about 18.

Volume was light throughout — typical of the market lately, but also due to Michael Jackson’s funeral, which sucked up the nation’s attention up until the final few minutes of the day.

